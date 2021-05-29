Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 326,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

