Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DREUF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

DREUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

