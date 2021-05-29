Phore (PHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,752.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $17,752.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.92 or 0.00670344 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 122.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,140,864 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

