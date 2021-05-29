Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $808,703.63 and $1.63 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00319998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00780126 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,963,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,652 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.