Function X 24 Hour Volume Hits $607,100.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $121.67 million and approximately $607,100.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,225.12 or 1.00221381 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00034081 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011058 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00082197 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004903 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.