Function X 24 Hour Volume Hits $607,100.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $121.67 million and approximately $607,100.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,225.12 or 1.00221381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00082197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,490 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.