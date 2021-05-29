Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $3,756.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00319998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00780126 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

