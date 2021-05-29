Digitex Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $1.76 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00072042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00836264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.30 or 0.08583730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00086993 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.