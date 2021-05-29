PopularCoin Price Down 36.9% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $185,230.65 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00468974 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,225.12 or 1.00221381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00082197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010987 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.