PIXEL Price Hits $0.0664 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $150.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,149.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $629.74 or 0.01844068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.15 or 0.00471890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

