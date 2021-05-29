NVR (NYSE:NVR) & Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Head to Head Review

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and NVR (NYSE:NVR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of NVR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and NVR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 2.59 $79.09 million N/A N/A NVR $7.33 billion 2.43 $901.25 million $230.11 21.24

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dream Finders Homes and NVR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 NVR 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.05%. NVR has a consensus target price of $5,324.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Given NVR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NVR is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and NVR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A NVR 12.59% 33.36% 17.85%

Summary

NVR beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

