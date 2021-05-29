$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. HollyFrontier reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 11,026,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,111. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

