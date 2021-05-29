Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 628,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.