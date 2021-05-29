Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the April 29th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 85,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.