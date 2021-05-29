JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in May

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 29th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JFEEF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. JFE has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

