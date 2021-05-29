Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the April 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RYMM stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Royal Mines and Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Royal Mines and Minerals Company Profile
