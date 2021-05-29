Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the April 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYMM stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Royal Mines and Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Royal Mines and Minerals Company Profile

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

