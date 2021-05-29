Delphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $597,738.13 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Delphy has a total market cap of $597,738.13 and approximately $27,938.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00087034 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

