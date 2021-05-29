Parachute Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $100,362.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,040,428 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

