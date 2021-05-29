Pivot Token 1-Day Volume Hits $818,885.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $818,885.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00087034 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.