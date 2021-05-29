National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NEX traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 302.40 ($3.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,990. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.22.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 6,100 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

