Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equities downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. 191,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,369. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.8387 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

