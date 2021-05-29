GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,263. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

