Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,586. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

