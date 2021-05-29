Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.
NYSE:FLR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,586. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
