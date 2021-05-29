dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 74.0% in May

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the April 29th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of DYFSF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,976. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

