DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of DATATRAK International stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DATATRAK International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.