AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 76.5% in May

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,021 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $991,000.

Shares of NIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,385. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

