Harmony (ONE) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Harmony has a total market cap of $742.28 million and $86.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00076311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

