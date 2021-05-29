TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $252,283.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00317929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00197700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00765099 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

