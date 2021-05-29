Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 778.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

TM17 traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 675 ($8.82). The company had a trading volume of 61,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of £887.44 million and a PE ratio of 40.18. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 745.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 771.17.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

