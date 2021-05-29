MovieBloc (MBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.20 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $50.59 million and $2.20 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00087034 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,029,029,446 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

