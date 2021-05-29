Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post $121.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $718.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.30. 533,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,783. The company has a market cap of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

