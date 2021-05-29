Analysts Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce $22.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $28.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $40.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $126.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Athenex stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $438.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

