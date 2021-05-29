Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

