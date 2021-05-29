Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Declines By 58.3%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 790,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

