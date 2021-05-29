The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,739. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.