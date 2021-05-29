-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 286,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,734. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $315.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

