Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declines By 61.6%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the April 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 56,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

