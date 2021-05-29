Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

AKUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akouos in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akouos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Akouos by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

AKUS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Akouos has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Akouos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

