$0.75 EPS Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

