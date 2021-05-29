Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $65.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 3,085,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,239,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $18,719,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.