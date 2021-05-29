UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $317,806.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

