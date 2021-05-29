Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00258856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00046183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002323 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

