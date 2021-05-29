Scala Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $6.48 million and $13,952.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00318816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00200258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00777930 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,906,919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 10,106,919,004 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

