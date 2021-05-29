$986.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post $986.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $917.00 million. Terex reported sales of $690.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. Terex has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

