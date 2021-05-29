Unistake Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,504.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $46,504.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00318816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00200258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00777930 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,105,722 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

