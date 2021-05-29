Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 147,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $21.31. 4,093,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,559. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

