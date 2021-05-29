American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 762,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

