Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 29th total of 698,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,013. The firm has a market cap of $324.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Central Puerto has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.15.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

