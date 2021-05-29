Short Interest in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Expands By 196.0%

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the April 29th total of 922,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 225,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,181. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.