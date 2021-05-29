BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,632,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 144,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

