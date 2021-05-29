$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post $31.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $39.05 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $45.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $128.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,958. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

